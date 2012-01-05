SEOUL Jan 5 SK Group, South Korea's
third-biggest conglomerate, said on Thursday it planned to boost
investment in developing resources by 60 percent this year to
help the resource-hungry country boost self-sufficiency in oil,
gas, coal, iron ore and others.
SK Group, which has resource-related units SK Innovation
and SK Networks, plans to spend 2.1
trillion Korean won ($1.83 billion) in the development of
resources in 2012, up from 1.3 trillion won last year.
SK Group also plans to more than double its total
investments to a record 19.1 trillion won this year, out of
which 10 trillion won has been earmarked for facility
investment. It did not give a breakdown of investment by its
affiliates such as refiner SK Innovation, mobile carrier SK
Telecom and memory chip maker Hynix Semiconductor
.
Total investments in 2012 include 3.4 trillion won it will
spend to buy Hynix, which ranks behind Samsung Electronics
in the global computer memory chip market.
($1 = 1148.8000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)