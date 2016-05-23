BRIEF-Mena For Touristic and Real Estate Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 14 Mena For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Co:
May 23 SK SECURITIES CO.,LTD :
* Says it will invest 15 billion won to set up a PE joint venture with partners
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 200 billion won
* Says company will hold 7.5 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Bn4cYV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 14 Mena For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Co:
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.