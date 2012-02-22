Russia's InterRAO begins arbitration proceedings against Georgia
TBILISI, June 10 Russian energy firm InterRAO has begun arbitration proceedings in Stockholm against Georgia over electricity tariffs, Georgia's deputy energy minister said.
SEOUL Feb 22 South Korea's SK Group said on Wednesday that it had agreed with China's state oil firm Sinopec to set up a 3.7 billion yuan ($588 million) Chinese joint venture to produce butanediol, a key material used to make synthetic fiber.
SK, whose key group companies include energy-focused SK Innovation, said its unlisted unit SK Global Chemical would lead investment in the 50/50 venture.
The venture is SK's third petrochemical project in China with Sinopec including an ethylene venture with annual production capacity of 800,000 tonnes.
The butanediol project is a part of a bigger 7 billion yuan downstream petrochemical complex Sinopec is leading and in which BP is also participating. The complex is expected to earn at least 2 billion yuan of annual pretax profit after completion in late 2014 or early 2015, according to SK.
NIAMEY, June 10 Niger said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab countries that have cut ties with Doha over allegations it sponsors Islamist militants and Iran.