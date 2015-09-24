BRIEF-Sprint Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SEOUL, Sept 24 South Korean mobile carrier SK Telecom Co Ltd said on Thursday that it will buy back 523 billion won ($438.21 million) worth of its own shares in order to boost shareholder value.
SK Telecom, in a regulatory filing, said it plans to buy back 2.02 million of its own shares. ($1 = 1,193.5000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Straight Path board determines that a revised offer from a multi-national telecommunications company to acquire Straight Path for $135.96 per share constitutes a “superior proposal”