* Law firm hires two partners to its German office
* Pair will lead Skadden's services for European firms
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Feb 6 Law firm Skadden Arps has
hired two top lawyers from rival Shearman & Sterling to
spearhead the company's expansion of its European financial
services practice.
Skadden said in an emailed statement on Monday it has hired
Katja Kaulamo and Stephan Hutter as partners in its Frankfurt
office to grow the firm's business in Germany, Switzerland,
Austria and the Nordic region.
"European corporates have historically relied heavily on
bank financing but we see this reducing over time as higher
capital requirements affect banks ability to lend," said Rick
Ely, partner, co-head of Skadden's European capital markets
business.
"Correspondingly, the capital markets will become
increasingly important as a source of financing, particularly in
Germany, Austria and Switzerland," Ely added.
The appointments, which take Skadden's number of partners in
Germany to nine, are timed to tap into what Skadden sees as
growing demand for financial services expertise from corporates
across Europe.
Skadden's European Practice Leader Bruce Buck said: "Our
ability to deliver innovative capital market solutions is
critical to our clients, particularly in an environment where
the availability of bank lending may be limited by increased
capital and other regulatory requirements."
Skadden, which has 23 offices in major financial centres,
including London, Frankfurt, Munich, Paris, Brussels, Moscow and
Vienna, ranked third last year for capital markets work in the
United States but tenth in European equities, Thomson Reuters
data shows.
Separately, mid-tier British-based law firms Pinsent Masons
and McGrigors agreed to merge following a partner vote on Monday
and outlined plans to open offices in France and Germany later
this year.