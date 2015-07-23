By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, July 23
NEW YORK, July 23 A federal appeals court said
on Thursday the New York law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher
& Flom may owe overtime pay to a contract lawyer for performing
non-legal work, a decision that could make it more costly for
firms to hire temporary lawyers.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said contract lawyers
can be eligible under federal labor law for overtime after
working 40 hours per week, if their work is so basic that it
does not constitute the practice of law.
Thursday's 3-0 decision is a victory for David Lola, whom a
staffing agency hired to review documents for Skadden at $25 per
hour, and who is pursuing a class action on behalf of other
contract lawyers.
It is also a defeat for the legal industry, which often uses
such lawyers to review vast quantities of documents, often for
litigation.
Such jobs typically do not provide benefits and can cost
less than paying junior associates, whose salaries can start at
$160,000, for the same work.
"Obviously we're happy," said Maimon Kirschenbaum, a lawyer
for Lola. "It is not an overwhelming burden that will make the
cost of doing business exceedingly difficult for law firms or
clients."
Legal consultant Altman Weil said more than half of all U.S.
law firms use contract lawyers, including 78.2 percent of firms
employing at least 250 lawyers.
It remains unclear how the 2nd Circuit decision, if applied
broadly, might affect base hourly rates for contract lawyers.
Skadden declined to comment. The firm said it employs about
1,700 lawyers.
Lola said he worked for Skadden in North Carolina for 45 to
55 hours per week, using a computer to scan and sort documents
based on search terms, and redact text.
Concluding that this involved neither legal judgment nor the
practice of law, the University of San Diego School of Law
graduate sued Skadden and Tower Legal Staffing Inc in July 2013
for failing to pay overtime.
Last September, U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan ruled
against Lola, calling his tasks "the bread and butter of much
legal practice and essential to the competent representation of
clients."
But the appeals court said Sullivan erred in concluding that
Lola's document review automatically constituted practicing law.
It noted that North Carolina and many other states appear to
view exercising legal judgment as "essential" to law practice.
"A fair reading of the complaint in the light most favorable
to Lola is that he provided services that a machine could have
provided," Circuit Judge Rosemary Pooler wrote.
The appeals court returned the case to Sullivan to revisit
the merits.
In an interview last September, Lola said he wanted to be
paid for work he did and not be punished for having earned a law
license.
"Societally, this just can't be beneficial," he said.
The case is Lola v. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom et
al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-3845.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)