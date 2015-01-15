STOCKHOLM Jan 15 Swedish mutual insurance and
banking group Skandia is evaluating a listing of its Norwegian
banking operations to focus more on its home market Sweden, the
company said on Thursday.
The Norwegian bank unit has assets of 66.5 billion Swedish
crowns ($8.22 billion) and made a pretax profit of 457 million
crowns during the first nine months of last year.
"Separating the Norwegian bank is part of a strategy to
invest aggressively in the Swedish market where the majority of
our customers are," Bengt-Ake Fagerman, CEO at Skandia, said in
a statement.
The company has commissioned a study, conducted by Carnegie,
which will be finalised during the spring. The Skandia group
manages 526 billion Swedish crowns in assets and has 2.5 million
customers in Sweden, Norway and Denmark.
($1 = 8.0944 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)