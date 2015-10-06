* Aims to pay 30 pct of net profit as dividend

By Camilla Knudsen

OSLO, Oct 6 The Norwegian business of Skandiabanken is likely to list shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange within a month and will use some of the proceeds to help finance further growth and secure dividend capacity, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Skandiabanken was launched by Swedish mutual insurance and banking group Skandia as the first entirely digital bank in Norway in 2000.

Over the last three years it has doubled its loan portfolio, consisting mainly of mortgages, to 53 billion crowns ($6.36 billion). It has a target of 75 billion crowns in total loans to the public within the next three years.

"We do see great growth possibilities in our existing customer base. The fact that there is growth potential without increasing costs, should be attractive to investors," Chief Executive Magnar Oeyhovden said in an interview.

"We are experiencing good interest from investors," he added.

Skandiabanken would aim for a dividend payout of 30 percent of net profit with effect from 2016 results, to be paid in 2017.

The bank targets a long term cost to income ratio of 37 percent, down from a current 41 percent, and a return on equity of 14 percent.

CFO Henning Nordgulen said the company has flexible access to market funding, although this has become less attractive and more expensive with the recent market turmoil.

"We contemplate further capitalisation in relation to the IPO. We have not set the amount, but it will be a smaller offering to finance further growth," Nordgulen told Reuters.

The Norwegian economy is currently experiencing a slowdown with mainland GDP, which excludes the offshore oil sector, growing just 1.3 percent this year. Most affected has been the oil sector based in the western region of Rogaland due to the fall in oil prices.

Skandiabanken believes its losses will stay close to nil unless "there are huge surprises".

"We are extra vigilant when it comes to the areas most heavily affected by the downturn in the oil sector (Rogaland), but so far we see no negative development in our portfolio," said Oeyhovden.

The bank's newest product is consumer loans, where it also sees strong growth, but the CEO emphasised that focus will be on mortgages, and that they will not "go to war with high-risk niche companies".

Oeyhovden said it was reasonable to expect the listing would take place before the announcement of the third-quarter results of parent company Skandiabanken AB on Nov. 5, but that the exact date would be published in a few weeks. (Editing by Keith Weir)