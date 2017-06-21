* To start lending to small, medium sized firms
* Dividends to fall to lower end of 0-30 pct interval from
20 pct
* Repeats 2017-2019 financial targets
June 21 Skandiabanken said on
Wednesday:
* Repeats financial targets for 2017-2019: return on equity
(roe) of 14 per cent, cost-to-income ratio lower than 35 per
cent, annual lending growth exceeding 10 per cent
* Says on track to achieve 2017-2019 targets
* Says profitable growth favoured over dividend
* Chief Executive Magnar Oeyhovden told Reuters he expects
dividend payments to be reduced to the "lower end" of the bank's
long term target of paying up to 30 percent
* Last year's dividend was 20 percent of profits, which
Oeyhovden said was "middle of the range" stretching from 0-30
percent
* Will expand lending to small and medium sized businesses,
where the bank sees great potential for growth
* Expects a slowdown in the total market for consumer loans
after stricter regulations, resulting in a relative competitive
advantage for Skandiabanken and an opportunity to increase
market share; will step up efforts in this field
* Investing in capital-light revenue growth
* Says credit portfolio has high quality, but is monitoring
the Oslo housing market closely
* Has a loan-to-value ratio of around 45 percent in Oslo,
Chief Financial Officer Henning Nordgulen says "can absorb a
quite significant fall in Oslo prices without being too
concerned"
