* Fund has more than 30 pct of its volume in cash now

* Will collect sale orders until May 7

* Fund manager pleads with investors not to sell (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, April 25 Swedish bank SEB said on Wednesday its German ImmoInvest real estate fund, whose investors have been blocked from selling back their shares for two years, would reopen for trading one day on May 7 to decide its fate.

The fund, worth more than 6 billion euros ($7.91 billion), had to close after institutional investors pulled out in the wake of the financial crisis, draining the fund's cash reserves.

But recent property divestments have raised ImmoInvest's liquidity buffer to more than 30 percent of the fund's volume again and sale orders will now be gathered from unit holders until May 7, Swedish bank SEB said on Thursday.

Prospective sellers will compete for a limited amount of cash and on May 7 either all orders will be executed or none, depending on the overall intake of sale orders, SEB said.

"The chance of avoiding a liquidation of the fund - with all its consequences - will only be preserved if the majority of unitholders refrain from exiting the fund," fund manager Barbara Knoflach said in a statement.

The value of each share in the fund would be lowered by 5 percent before the reopening, SEB said, without providing the price of a unit.

SEB said more details would be announced on Thursday.

German regulators had initially given open real estate funds that were forced to close after running out of cash - which also affected Credit Suisse's CS Euroreal - until May 5 to either reopen or liquidate their assets. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Andre Grenon)