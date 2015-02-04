Jan 4 Skane Mollan AB :

* Q4 net sales 44.0 million Swedish crowns ($5.34 million) versus 46.5 million Swedish crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 8.5 million crowns versus 6.0 million crowns year ago

* Proposes annual dividend of 14 crowns per share and an extraordinary distribution of 12 crowns per share, in total 26 crowns per share

($1 = 8.2458 Swedish crowns)