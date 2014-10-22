BRIEF-Schwab to liquidate two funds
* Approved liquidation of both schwab Short-Term Bond Market fund and Schwab Total Bond Market fund
STOCKHOLM Oct 22 Skanska AB :
* Skanska sells office project in Prague, Czech Republic, for EUR 20 m, about SEK 184 m
* Says sale is to fund managed by the global investment manager, Invesco Real Estate
* Niagara Ventures announces shareholder approval and completion of going private transaction