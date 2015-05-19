STOCKHOLM May 19 The Nordic region's biggest
builder Skanska is being investigated by Finnish
police for alleged corruption, the Swedish company said in a
press release late on Monday.
Responding to media reports in Finland, the company said it
was cooperating with the police and also had an internal
investigation running.
Neither the company or any of its employees are currently
suspected of any crimes, Skanska said.
Skanska did not say what was the alleged corruption about,
but Finnish media outlet MTV said the allegation related to
sponsoring of a riding team by Skanska Finland and other
companies.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)