Oct 28 Swedish builder Skanska posted
on Wednesday a smaller drop than expected in third-quarter order
intake, and a slump in operating earnings that matched a profit
warning earlier in the month.
Order intake at its main construction unit fell to 33.9
billion crowns ($3.99 billion) from 37.1 billion a year ago,
against a mean forecast for 32.8 billion in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Operating profit roughly halved to 901 million crowns from
1.87 billion, against a forecast for 918 million in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
Skanska had said on Oct. 14 it would book 630 million crowns
of writedowns on projects in the United States in the quarter ,
its single-biggest market, lowering operating profit to around
900 million.
($1 = 8.5023 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)