Oct 28 Swedish builder Skanska posted on Wednesday a smaller drop than expected in third-quarter order intake, and a slump in operating earnings that matched a profit warning earlier in the month.

Order intake at its main construction unit fell to 33.9 billion crowns ($3.99 billion) from 37.1 billion a year ago, against a mean forecast for 32.8 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Operating profit roughly halved to 901 million crowns from 1.87 billion, against a forecast for 918 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Skanska had said on Oct. 14 it would book 630 million crowns of writedowns on projects in the United States in the quarter , its single-biggest market, lowering operating profit to around 900 million. ($1 = 8.5023 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)