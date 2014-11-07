* Q3 EBIT 1.9 bln SEK vs consensus 1.7 bln
* Books 200 mln in Latin America writedowns, costs
* Strong construction profit growth in Sweden, Poland
* Order intake 37.1 bln SEK vs consensus 34.0 bln
STOCKHOLM, Nov 7 Swedish builder Skanska
posted on Friday a bigger than expected rise in
third-quarter order bookings, with strong intake in several key
markets, and said it had decided to exit Latin America entirely.
Skanska, whose biggest market is the United States where it
is the fourth-biggest player, also said the overall construction
market was developing positively.
Order intake at Skanska's construction unit, which accounts
for roughly 90 percent of group sales, rose to 37.1 billion
crowns from 29.0 billion, against a forecast of 34.0 billion.
Operating profit rose to 1.87 billion crowns ($251.7
million) from 1.48 billion a year ago against a mean forecast
for 1.73 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The result includes writedowns and one-off costs totalling
200 million crowns related to an accelerated wind-down of
Skanska's Engineering and Construction business in Latin
America.
Skanska, which has a strategy to grow mainly in the United
States, also said it had decided to sell its Latin American
operations and maintenance business.
In the second quarter it booked 500 million crowns in
writedowns and restructuring costs in Latin America, saying it
would wind down its engineering and construction business and
focus on the operations and maintenance part.
Skanska said order bookings were particularly strong in
Sweden, Britain, Poland and at its U.S. civil unit, which
carries out large and complex civil construction projects.
Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom said in the report the
overall construction market outlook was strong with the
exception of the Finnish market.
(1 US dollar = 7.4309 Swedish crown)
