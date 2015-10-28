* Had warned on Q3 profits due higher costs in U.S. projects

STOCKHOLM, Oct 28 Swedish builder Skanska said on Wednesday it was hopeful clients would reimburse it for cost increases in U.S. projects that hit its profits in the third quarter.

Skanska said last week it would book 630 million crowns ($74.1 million) in writedowns in the period for higher costs in projects in the United States, its single-biggest market, sending its shares down.

"Our number one priority in the U.S. Construction operations is to restore profitability," Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom said on Wednesday. "We have and will continue to strengthen the organisation. We are pursuing and expecting reimbursement for the cost increases driven by client design changes."

Skanska's shares rose 2.0 percent at 0908 GMT, outperforming the wider market in Stockholm.

Karlstrom told Reuters the company could not say when the costs would be fully reimbursed.

Operating profit roughly halved in the quarter to 901 million crowns in line with last week's profit warning, with the USA Civil unit slipping into a loss. Operating margins at the Skanska's two U.S. units shrank for a fourth quarter in a row.

While Skanska stood by an outlook for an overall positive construction market, its order intake fell to 33.9 billion crowns from 37.1 billion a year ago, slightly better than an average forecast for 32.8 billion in a Reuters poll.

Its USA Civil unit accounted for the largest drop in order intake - 72 percent - though Skanska said it expected a continued good market in the United States for large and complex civil construction projects, albeit with intense competition.

"There are many large U.S. companies, and European companies especially from southern Europe, which due to the slowdown seen in the European market focus hard on the United States," Karlstrom told Reuters. ($1 = 8.4985 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard and David Clarke)