RPT-Croatia's Agrokor faces race to restock as it fights for survival
* Agrokor crisis threatens government, economy and Balkan region
Feb 3 Skanska AB
* Skanska delivers infrastructure improvement program in the UK, worth GBP 100 million, about SEK 1.3 billion
* Says has in a joint venture with Balfour Beatty and MWH Treatment been awarded a contract as part of Thames Water's eight20 alliance to deliver essential improvements to the company's network over the next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agrokor crisis threatens government, economy and Balkan region
DUBAI, May 11 Rising oil prices lifted energy company stocks in the Gulf on Thursday, but indices were mixed due to some negative earnings reports, especially in Saudi Arabia.