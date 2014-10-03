* Sees opportunities with U.S. "re-industrialisation"
* Growing demand on back of low U.S. power prices
* Sees U.S. PPP market taking off
By Oskar von Bahr and Anna Ringstrom
STOCKHOLM, Oct 3 Swedish builder Skanska
sees good growth prospects in the United States in the
coming years helped by low power prices and the demand for
private capital to finance much-needed infrastructure, its top
executive said.
Speaking ahead of an investor presentation next week in the
United States, Skanska's biggest market, Chief Executive Johan
Karlstrom said the U.S. natural gas boom, largely driven by
shale gas exploration, was attracting energy-intensive
industries seeking to lower their energy costs to the country.
"The U.S. is being re-industrialised. It's a gigantic trend
that will continue for many years. We see opportunities to enter
various industry construction projects," Karlstrom told Reuters
in an interview.
Skanska aims to grow faster in the United States than in its
other markets on the back of construction orders from such
industrial companies, he said.
Skanska, which also operates in Europe and Latin America,
has seen the share of its group turnover generated in the United
States grow to 33 percent last year from 25 percent in 2011.
Skanska is also targeting U.S. power plant projects. While
supported by the demand for cheap energy, utilities have,
however, put investments on the back burner until recently to
await clarity on the regulation of emissions.
Karlstrom said Skanska was increasing its focus on the
energy sector after the U.S. government in June laid out a plan
to slash pollution from power generation, spurring demand for
new power plants as coal-fired plants need to be retired in
favour of cleaner energy.
"There is a pipeline and we see opportunities. We are
looking at different kinds of power plants, in different parts
of the United States," Karlstrom said.
CASH-STRAPPED STATES
Public-private partnerships (PPP), in which private players
such as builders take on much of the financial risk in large
orders from the public sector, are another growing market
coveted by Skanska.
According to Moody's Investors Service, the United States is
poised to become the world's biggest market for PPPs as
infrastructure needs soar at a time when traditional funding
sources for bridges, courthouses and other projects wear thin.
"We see a growing number of projects in this segment and it
is something we will compete for," Karlstrom said. "There is by
and large a need for much more infrastructure than what can be
financed in the traditional way, by taxes."
Skanska is working on its first U.S. PPP -- a river tunnel
in Virginia -- and is preferred bidder for a PPP highway project
in Florida.
The European PPP market is sluggish, although Skanska's
biggest contract ever is for a PPP hospital project in its home
market of Sweden.
In the second quarter, Skanska took a 500 million crown ($70
million) charge at its struggling Latin American unit. As a
result, the group's construction unit could miss its operating
margin target for a fourth consecutive year. However, Karlstrom
said he saw no need to adjust the 3.5-4.0 percent target.
Commenting on the impact of the Ukrainian crisis on
Skanska's nearby markets Poland and the Czech Republic,
Karlstrom said: "We were a bit worried it would make investors
negative to buying our properties, but it is rather the
opposite. Capital that earlier went to Russia now goes to this
area."
In Poland and the Czech Republic, where the group has
relatively small operations, Skanska sees continued strong
investor interest for its commercial properties, he said.
But the already weak construction market in Finland, where
Skanska also has a relatively small business, has deteriorated
further, Karlstrom said.
(Editing by Vincent Baby)