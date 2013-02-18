Fitch Rates Baltic Leasing's Upcoming Domestic Bonds 'BB-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based Baltic Leasing LLC's upcoming issue of RUB4 billion fixed-rate unsecured amortising bonds series BO-P01 an expected long-term rating of 'BB-(EXP)'. The bonds will have a tenor of three years with a quarterly amortisation of principal starting from March 2019. The coupon rate is yet to be determined. Proceeds from the issues will be used solely for Baltic Leasing LLC's corpo