STOCKHOLM, Sept 5 Skanska AB : * Reaches financial close on the i-4 ultimate project in Florida, USA * Sees the total design/build contract for the project amounts to about USD 2.3

billion, about SEK 15.2 billion * Skanska has a 40 percent share of the contract worth about USD 900 m, about

SEK 6 billion, which will be included in the order books for Skanska USA

civil in the third quarter of 2014. Link to press release: here