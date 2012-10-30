BRIEF-Future Land's contract sales up 96.5 pct y/y in January-May
* Says its contract sales at about 8.93 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) in May
STOCKHOLM Oct 30 Skanska AB : * To build office in Norway for SEK 440 m * Will be included in order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2012
* Says its contract sales at about 8.93 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) in May
MUMBAI, June 5 The chairman of India's National Stock Exchange, Ashok Chawla, told TV channels on Monday the bourse operator would complete an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of the year once it addresses pending issues raised by the country's regulator.