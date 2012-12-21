STOCKHOLM Dec 21 Skanska AB : * Sells office property in Stockholm, Sweden, for about SEK 1.1 billion * Skanska sells the office property Klara Strand (Blekholmen 1), situated by the Stockholm Central Station, to the real estate investor NIAM, for about SEK 1.1 billion. * The transaction is booked in the fourth quarter 2012 and transfer and payment will be in the first quarter 2013