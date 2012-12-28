BRIEF-Greig Woodring stepping down from the board of Sun Life Financial
* Greig Woodring stepping down from the board of directors of Sun Life Financial
STOCKHOLM Dec 28 Skanska AB : * To expand industrial plant in Argentina for ARS 224 m, about SEK 336 m * The order will be included in order bookings for the fourth quarter * The project is scheduled to begin in January 2013 and will be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2014 * confidential client
* Adage Capital Partners reports a passive stake of 5.56 pct in Aevi Genomic Medicine, as of May 24 - SEC filing