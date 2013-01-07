STOCKHOLM Jan 7 Skanska AB : * Awarded building contract for USD 213 m, about SEK 1.4 billion * Says Skanska has been awarded work worth USD 213 M, about SEK 1.4 billion for an existing confidential client * Says order will be included in order bookings for Skanska USA Building for the fourth quarter 2012 * Says project is in the western United States and work is under way