MOVES-Wells Fargo makes more personnel changes in retail banking unit
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.
STOCKHOLM, April 11 Skanska AB : * To build a pipeline for concentrate transport in Chile for USD 67 mln, about
SEK 432 mln * Says Skanska has been awarded a contract to build a pipeline for concentrate transport in Antofagasta, Chile to be carried out by special purpose company formed by Skanska Chile and Conduto, a local company * Says customer is Minera Escondida Ltda (BHP Billiton), order included in order bookings for Skanska Latin America for the first quarter
BRUSSELS, May 30 European Union states and their joint parliament in Brussels on Tuesday agreed new rules to give smaller companies improved access to financing, a move the bloc said would help create jobs and spur economic growth.