BRIEF-NZX Ltd says board appoints Mark Peterson as CEO
* Mark Peterson has been permanently appointed to position of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, April 17 Skanska AB : * Announce order cancellation for USD 75 m, about SEK 482 m in latin america * The cancellation will reduce the order bookings for Skanska LA in the first quarter 2013 * Does not name client
* Mark Peterson has been permanently appointed to position of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (Variety.com) - The Smurfs may be feeling kind of blue.