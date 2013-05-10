British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
STOCKHOLM May 10 Skanska AB : * To construct subway in Oslo, Norway, for NOK 357 m, about SEK 406 m
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)