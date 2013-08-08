BRIEF-SRG Housing Finance approves credit facilities of 100 mln rupees by Andhra Bank
* Says approved sanction of credit facilities of 100 million rupees by Andhra Bank, Udaipur Source text: http://bit.ly/2niDF1j Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Aug 8 Skanska AB : * Signs contract for bypass road in seinäjoki, Finland, worth EUR 56 m, about
SEK 480 m
* Says approved sanction of credit facilities of 100 million rupees by Andhra Bank, Udaipur Source text: http://bit.ly/2niDF1j Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, March 29 Net profit at Turkish banks rose 85 percent in January-February from the same period a year earlier, data from Turkey's BDDK banking regulator showed on Wednesday.
* Says 2016 net profit up 9.2 percent y/y at 926.5 million yuan ($134.51 million)