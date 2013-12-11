BRIEF-Metlifecare says co's two Infratil director representatives Kevin Baker and William Smales resigned
* Company's two infratil director representatives, Kevin Baker and William Smales, have resigned from board, effective immediately
STOCKHOLM Dec 11 Skanska AB : * Constructs motorway in the UK for GBP 129 m, about SEK 1.3 billion
April 12 Handelsbanken Chairman Par Boman said on Tuesday that prosecutors are investigating whether he received bribes related to hunting trips but Boman denied any wrongdoing.