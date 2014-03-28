BRIEF-ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 9.1 PCT TO $0.24/SHR
* ASPEN ANNOUNCES 9.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.24 PER ORDINARY SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, March 28 Skanska AB : * To construct tunnel in Norway, for NOK 389 m, about SEK 410 m
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday, weighed by a plunge in shares of Home Capital Group Inc after the mortgage lender agreed to a major credit line, while energy stocks moved higher as oil prices reversed losses.