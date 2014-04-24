BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
STOCKHOLM, April 24 Skanska AB : * Appointed preferred bidder for i-4 highway project in Orlando, Florida, USA * Says total amount of the contract for construction and design is expected to
be about USD 2.3 billion * Says skanska's share is 40 percent
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: