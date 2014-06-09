BRIEF-Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services says qtrly profit before tax of group increased by over 45%
April 24 Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services Co Ltd-
STOCKHOLM, June 9 Skanska AB : * Constructs and redevelops defence sites in UK, for GBP 250 m, about SEK 2.7
billion
April 24 Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services Co Ltd-
* Development approval received for 114 new homes Source text (http://bit.ly/2pV0NHz) Further company coverage: