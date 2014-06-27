BRIEF-Zuger Kantonalbank FY net profit at CHF 61.5 mln
* FY net profit of 61.5 million Swiss francs ($61.70 million)
(Corrects figure in headline)
STOCKHOLM, June 27 STOCKHOLM, June 27 (Reuters) - Skanska AB : * To construct and renovate veterinary medicine and education complex at university campus in Texas, USA, for USD 93 m, about SEK 605 m
* FY net profit of 61.5 million Swiss francs ($61.70 million)
DUBAI, Jan 24 Gulf stock markets may consolidate on Tuesday amid a lack of fresh, positive factors, though Saudi Arabia could continue a rebound that began on Monday.
* Emkay Global Financial Services says signs agreement with DBS group Source text: (http://bit.ly/2klVy1p) Further company coverage: