STOCKHOLM, March 19 Swedish builder Skanska
has picked Deloitte to review a Czech building project
after a media report alleging graft, the company said said on
Thursday.
Earlier this week Swedish radio reported that bribes had
been paid out to secure a contract for building parts of a
highway near Prague which Skanska won together with two local
contractors.
Skanska denied the report and said there was no reason to
suspect any corrupton in the case.
"Skanska takes suspicions of ethical violations very
seriously and has zero tolerance of corruption. Therefore, an
independent external audit of project R7 is initiated," Skanska
said in a statement, referring to the R7 highway.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)