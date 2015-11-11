PRAGUE/STOCKOHLM Nov 11 Sweden's Skanska faces the largest of seven fines imposed by the Czech competition watchdog on construction firms accused of acting as a cartel in public sector tenders between 2006 and 2008, the Mlada Fronta Dnes newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The Office for the Protection of Competition (UOHS) last week said it planned to impose a total of 2.04 billion crowns ($81.11 million) in fines on seven firms which it did not identify.

Skanska faces a fine of 648.8 million crowns ($25.82 million), the newspaper said, citing documents sent by the competition watchdog to attorneys of the firms.

A Skanska spokesman said the company rejected any suggestion that it had acted inappropriately.

"We reject all such accusations (of a cartel) and don't know what that would be based on," said Edvard Lind, head of media relations at Skanska.

The companies can appeal the fines. UOHS said last week it would not comment on the case until it was final.

