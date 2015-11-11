(Recasts with Skanska confirmation, comment)

PRAGUE/STOCKHOLM Nov 11 The Czech competition watchdog on Wednesday imposed a nearly 650 million Czech crown ($25.8 million) fine on Sweden's Skanska for taking part in a bidding cartel, the builder said.

The Czech Office for the Protection of Competition (UOHS) last week said it planned to impose a total of 2 billion crowns in fines on seven construction firms which it did not identify.

The Mlada Fronta Dnes newspaper reported on Wednesday the firms were accused of acting as a cartel in public sector tenders between 2006 and 2008 and that Skanska was facing the largest fine.

"We have been informed today by the Czech competition authority that we together with other construction firms are accused of co-operation around the bidding for the R4 highway," Skanska spokesman Andreas Joons said.

Skanska rejects the allegation and will probably appeal the decision, he said. "We have seen no evidence that we would be guilty."

UOHS said last week it would not comment on the case into the seven companies was final. ($1 = 25.1900 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm,; editing by Jason Neely)