STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish construction group Skanska is to restructure its residential development operations in the Nordic region, the Czech Republic and Slovakia after facing higher production costs and lower sales.

Stricter lending conditions in Sweden and greater hesitancy from buyers meant the business, which accounted for 1.7 billion Swedish crowns ($242 million) revenue out of a first-quarter total of 26 billion, had underperformed, the company said.

Skanska said on Friday the restructuring would lead to the loss of 150 jobs, of which 110 were in Sweden, and cost 380 million crowns in the second quarter.

"The background is, primarily, higher than anticipated production costs and an organisation designed for larger volumes than (it) has been possible to realise. Annual savings of 180 million crowns will be achieved on an ongoing basis," it said.

The group's overall financial targets remained unchanged at a targeted average return of capital employed for the project development businesses, including residential development, of 10-15 percent on an annual basis.

Skanska said its British and Polish residential development businesses were not affected.

Its shares were up 0.5 percent at 97.05 crowns by 0723 GMT. ($1 = 7.0190 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin; Editing by Dan Lalor)