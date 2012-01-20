* Says to take SEK 520 mln hit in Q4

* Costs relate to Finnish, Norwegian construction losses

* Shares down 2.5 pct, underperform Swedish market (Adds detail)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 20 Skanska, the Nordic region's biggest builder, is to take a 520 million Swedish crown ($77 million) charge in its fourth quarter for losses in its Finnish and Norwegian construction units.

Swedish Skanska, whose biggest markets are Sweden and the United States, made a pretax profit of 7.8 billion crowns in the nine months to September.

Skanska said on Friday it would take one-off charges of 350 million on its Finnish construction operations, of which the majority was related to project writedowns and provisions in the commercial building projects.

In Norway, the ongoing revision and restructuring of the construction operations resulted in writedowns and provisions of 170 million crowns.

Shares in Skanska were down 2.2 percent at 0820 GMT, underperforming a 0.2 percent decline in the Swedish blue-chip index.

Skanska is due to release full fourth-quarter results on Feb. 8. In the fourth quarter of 2010, earnings before interest and taxes amounted to 1.3 billion crowns. ($1 = 6.7968 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Veronica Ek; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)