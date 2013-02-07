(Repeats to additional news alerts with no changes)

STOCKHOLM Feb 7 Skanska, the Nordic region's biggest builder, posted on Thursday higher-than-expected fourth-quarter pretax earnings and said that despite the financial turmoil it foresees a positive market outlook for the U.S.

"Although the overall market for Construction is stable, there are large differences among geographies and segments," it said.

Pretax profit grew to 1.66 billion Swedish crowns ($261.6 million) against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a profit roughly unchanged from the year-ago 1.33 billion.

Order bookings fell year-on-year, roughly in line with expectations, to 32.0 billion crowns. ($1 = 6.3446 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)