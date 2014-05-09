STOCKHOLM May 9 Skanska, the biggest
builder in the Nordics, posted a rise in first-quarter order
intake well above expectations on Friday and said its markets
were improving as operating profit for the period rose less than
forecast.
Order intake in Skanska's construction unit, which accounts
for roughly 90 percent of group sales, rose to 32.5 billion
Swedish crowns ($5.0 billion) versus a mean forecast of 28.9
billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 24.3
billion.
Sweden's Skanska said operating earnings rose to 656 million
Swedish crowns from a year-ago 519 million. That compared to a
mean forecast of 818 million in the Reuters poll. However,
excluding an estimate that was much higher than all others, the
mean would have been 745 million.
Link to full report: r.reuters.com/mys29v
($1 = 6.5051 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)