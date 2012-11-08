STOCKHOLM Nov 8 Skanska, the Nordic region's biggest builder, posted on Thursday a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly earnings and order bookings and as the debt woes in Europe weighed.

Pretax profit for the group stood at 1.34 billion Swedish crowns ($200 million) in the third quarter against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 1.44 billion and a year-ago 1.66 billion.

Order bookings were below expectations at 26.5 billion crowns. ($1 = 6.7040 Swedish crowns)