Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
STOCKHOLM Nov 8 Skanska, the Nordic region's biggest builder, posted on Thursday a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly earnings and order bookings and as the debt woes in Europe weighed.
Pretax profit for the group stood at 1.34 billion Swedish crowns ($200 million) in the third quarter against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 1.44 billion and a year-ago 1.66 billion.
Order bookings were below expectations at 26.5 billion crowns. ($1 = 6.7040 Swedish crowns)
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.