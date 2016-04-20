* Identifying U.S. cities for commercial development
By Anna Ringstrom and Oskar von Bahr
STOCKHOLM, April 20 Swedish construction company
Skanska plans to expand its commercial property
development business in the United States, betting interest
rates won't rise fast enough to dent strong investor demand for
high-yielding real estate.
Skanska's U.S. chief Richard Cavallaro said the company's
goal this year was to identify which U.S. cities were best for
investment in commercial development.
"The team is out there to see what the right cities are for
us. This year we'll probably know where we want to go,"
Cavallaro told Reuters. "The west coast and the southeast would
be a great fit to our overall portfolio."
Specifically, Skanska has listed San Francisco, Los Angeles,
New York, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta and Miami as potential new
markets for its commercial property development.
Years of low global interest rates have pushed pension funds
and other investors to look beyond bonds for assets with better
yields such as real estate, and office blocks with good rental
income in particular.
Aware the favourable rate backdrop for commercial real
estate won't last forever, Skanska plans to increase investment
in its commercial development business and broaden its
geographic spread to support long-term profit growth.
Last year, commercial property investment soared 25 percent
in Europe, according to consultancy Knight Frank, while
consultancy CBRE said U.S. investment rose 19 percent.
"Investor demand at the moment is for good quality real
estate in good locations, and let to good quality tenants so
that there is a relatively good and secure income stream," CBRE
research chief Nick Axford said.
Over the past five years, Skanska's commercial development
has doubled its earnings to deliver nearly a third of profit,
alongside its traditional construction business and two smaller
divisions for infrastructure and retail property development.
Its capital gains from sales of commercial development
projects in 2015 were a record 2.6 billion crowns ($322
million).
TOUGHER AHEAD?
Under a five-year plan announced in December, Skanska now
wants to boost property development - residential, commercial
and infrastructure - so it equals its traditional construction
business, which is driven by specific client orders.
Skanska's fastest-growing commercial property market is
central Europe, Poland in particular. It struck its biggest ever
commercial development sale this month, a 440,000-square foot
building in Boston for $452 million.
"There is great competition among investors for our
projects," said Claes Larsson, global head of Skanska's
commercial development, adding that buyers were mostly pension
funds and property funds.
"We have no substantial slowdown in sight," he told Reuters.
The European Central Bank's key interest rate is below zero
and analysts are not expecting any rises through 2017. The U.S.
Federal Reserve raised rates in December for the first time in
almost a decade, but has flagged only slow tightening ahead.
Larsson said he saw no risk of rates rising dramatically in
the near future but once they did, investors would require
better returns to stay in the market.
"We assume the market in two to three years will be weaker
than today. We are extra cautious right now about factoring in
today's price levels in projects we start today," he said.
Skanska's Cavallaro said in three of its four current U.S.
markets - Seattle, Washington and Boston - population and job
growth meant markets had remained robust, even though prices
were unlikely to rise much further.
"Every major gateway city including Boston, DC and Seattle
is experiencing a lot of activity and peak pricing," he said.
CBRE's Axford said while commercial property yields and
prices would be affected once interest rates rise notably,
prices may be supported by rents rising faster.
Some analysts see a slowdown already this year, at least in
Europe.
"It seems first quarter investments will be down on last
year in Europe. I think there is some caution due to wider
global economic uncertainties," Knight Frank associate Matthew
Colbourne said. "The question is, is it just for the quarter or
is it a longer trend?".
($1 = 0.8815 euros)
($1 = 8.0763 Swedish crowns)
