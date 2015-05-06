STOCKHOLM May 6 Skanska, the Nordic region's biggest builder, posted on Wednesday a slightly smaller rise than expected in first-quarter operating profit, and order intake in line with forecasts.

Sweden's Skanska said the overall construction market outlook for 2015 was positive.

Operating profit rose to 832 million Swedish crowns ($100 million) from a year-ago 656 million, against a mean forecast for 856 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The result included an 130 million crown charge related to Skanska's exit from Latin America.

($1 = 8.3188 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)