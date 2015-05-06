BRIEF- Sovereign Trust Insurance reports Q1 pre-tax profit 488.5 mln naira
* Q1 gross premiums written 4.14 bln naira vs 2.33 bln naira year ago
STOCKHOLM May 6 Skanska, the Nordic region's biggest builder, posted on Wednesday a slightly smaller rise than expected in first-quarter operating profit, and order intake in line with forecasts.
Sweden's Skanska said the overall construction market outlook for 2015 was positive.
Operating profit rose to 832 million Swedish crowns ($100 million) from a year-ago 656 million, against a mean forecast for 856 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The result included an 130 million crown charge related to Skanska's exit from Latin America.
($1 = 8.3188 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)
* Block trading on 7.2 million shares of Prime Holding for Financial Investments executed for total value of EGP 36 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsCKwW) Further company coverage: