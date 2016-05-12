STOCKHOLM May 12 Swedish builder Skanska on Thursday unexpectedly reported a small increase in first-quarter order intake, while operating profit rose more than expected.

Order intake at Skanska's Construction unit, which accounts for the bulk of turnover, edged up to 30.3 billion crowns ($3.7 billion) from 30.2 billion a year ago, against a mean forecast for a decline to 29.3 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Operating profit rose to 1.97 billion crowns from 832 million, against a forecast 1.71 billion, helped by stronger-than-expected profits at its commercial property development unit. ($1 = 8.1348 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Sven Nordenstam)