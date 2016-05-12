STOCKHOLM May 12 Swedish builder Skanska
on Thursday unexpectedly reported a small increase in
first-quarter order intake, while operating profit rose more
than expected.
Order intake at Skanska's Construction unit, which accounts
for the bulk of turnover, edged up to 30.3 billion crowns ($3.7
billion) from 30.2 billion a year ago, against a mean forecast
for a decline to 29.3 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Operating profit rose to 1.97 billion crowns from 832
million, against a forecast 1.71 billion, helped by
stronger-than-expected profits at its commercial property
development unit.
($1 = 8.1348 Swedish crowns)
