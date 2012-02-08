* Pretax profit 1.33 bln SEK vs consensus 1.34 bln
* Order intake 41 bln SEK vs consensus 38 bln
* Sweden, Finland residential building construction markets
uncertain
* Czech, UK building construction markets weak
By Anna Ringstrom and Helena Soderpalm
STOCKHOLM, Feb 8 Construction group
Skanska is aiming for more acquisitions in the United
States, where demand has remained solid, the group said on
Wednesday after reporting a strong rise in orders in the fourth
quarter.
Skanska, which counts Sweden and the United States as its
biggest markets, said its building construction market as a
whole was generally stable, though the residential development
market in Sweden and Finland faced uncertainty and tighter bank
lending terms.
"We want to continue to expand our business mainly in the
United States. That is where we see the greatest possibilities,"
Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom told Reuters.
In the fourth quarter alone, Skanska bought three companies.
Order bookings at the building and civil construction unit,
which generates more than nine tenths of group revenue, spiked
41 percent from a year earlier to 41 billion crowns ($6.2
billion), beating the average forecast in a Reuters poll for 38
billion.
"The market in building construction remains stable. In the
U.S. there is continued good demand in certain building
construction sectors such as healthcare, the pharmaceutical
industry and facilities for the information technology (IT)
industry," the group said in a statement.
"The Czech and UK markets remain weak," it added.
Quarterly group pretax profit was up 6 percent year-on-year
at 1.33 billion crowns, matching expectations, helped by gains
from selling commercial properties but capped by writedowns and
provisions at Skanska's struggling Norwegian and Finnish
businesses.
Apartment prices in Sweden edged down in 2011 after several
years of gains. Banks have become less generous with loans, and
household confidence has fallen due to the euro zone crisis.
"Despite a strong underlying need for new apartments, people
are cautious when it comes to buying," Karlstrom said.
Skanska shares were slightly lower at 1024 GMT, while the
blue-chip Stockholm index was slightly higher.