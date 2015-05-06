(Corrects order intake to "slightly below forecasts" from "in line with forecasts")

STOCKHOLM May 6 Skanska, the Nordic region's biggest builder, posted a slightly smaller than expected rise in first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday and order intake slightly below forecasts.

Sweden's Skanska said the overall construction market outlook for 2015 was positive.

Operating profit rose to 832 million Swedish crowns ($100 million) from 656 million crowns a year ago and against a mean forecast for 856 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The result included a 130 million crown charge related to Skanska's exit from Latin America. ($1 = 8.3188 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by David Goodman)