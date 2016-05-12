* Operating profit 1.97 bln SEK vs consensus 1.71 bln
* Costs for new client design changes weighed on USA Civil
* Says lengthy process to reach agreements on costs
* Order intake 30.3 bln SEK vs consensus 29.3 bln
* Says optimistic about order bookings for rest of year
STOCKHOLM, May 12 Builder Skanska more
than doubled profits in the first quarter on the back of strong
demand at its commercial property development business but
higher costs and postponed projects hit its key construction
business, sending its shares down.
Operating profit at its construction division, which
accounts for most of group sales, fell unexpectedly in the
quarter, and shares in the Swedish group, whose single-biggest
market is the United States, were down 3.4 percent by 0837 GMT.
Skanska's profits has been hit in the third quarter of last
year by large unexpected costs for clients' design changes in
six U.S. construction projects.
Skanska Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom told Reuters on
Thursday similar issues in one of those projects had dented
construction profits in the first quarter. The division's
profits also took a hit from delays by clients of project starts
in Sweden and central Europe, he said.
Karlstrom said he expected to reach reimbursement deals in
2016 with some of the clients on the design change costs, but
that it would take years to reach agreements with all.
Skanska reiterated a 12-month outlook for an overall
positive construction market. After five straight quarters of
shrinking order intake, the construction unit unexpectedly
posted a small increase and Karlstrom said he was optimistic
about order bookings for the rest of the year.
Construction order intake was 30.3 billion crowns ($3.7
billion) against a year-ago 30.2 billion and a mean forecast for
29.3 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Group operating profit rose to 1.97 billion crowns from 832
million, against a forecast 1.71 billion, helped by
stronger-than-expected profit growth at its commercial
development unit.
Years of low global interest rates have pushed institutional
investors such as pension funds to look beyond bonds for assets
with better yields such as real estate, and office blocks with
good rental income in particular.
The unit, which builds office buildings on speculation,
reported its profit soared 648 percent to 1.36 billion crowns on
the back of divestments including its biggest ever - in Boston
for $452 million. ]
($1 = 8.1348 Swedish crowns)
