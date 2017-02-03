* Q4 EBIT 3.30 bln SEK vs consensus 2.86 bln
* Dividend 8.25 SEK/share vs consensus 7.96 SEK
* Order intake 39.6 bln SEK vs consensus 34.4 bln
STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 Swedish builder Skanska
posted on Friday a surprise rise in fourth-quarter
profits helped primarily by stronger-than expected performance
at its residential property development business.
Skanska, whose single-biggest market is the United States,
reported forecast-beating profits at all its property
development businesses, which reached a combined record profit,
and higher construction order intake than expected.
Operating profit grew to 3.30 billion crowns ($377 million)
from 3.06 billion a year ago. The mean forecast in a Reuters
poll of analysts was for 2.86 billion crowns.
Profit at its smallest unit Residential Development was
nearly twice as high as expected at 680 million crowns. Chief
Executive Johan Karlstrom told Reuters the improvement came on
the back of more contracts and higher selling prices in a strong
market, as well as cost controls.
A British motorway project sale contributed to the rise in
group earnings, helping to offset impairments in its Commercial
Property and Infrastructure Development units and writedowns at
its Commercial Property Development business.
Order intake at the Construction unit, which accounts for
the bulk of sales, increased to 39.6 billion crowns from 29.9
billion, against a forecast 34.4 billion.
Skanska said it expects new U.S President Donald Trump to
increase investments into infrastructure in the country.
Karlstrom said the effect would however not show in the number
of tenders already in 2017.
Skanska proposed a bigger increase than expected in dividend
for 2016.
($1 = 8.7620 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Rebecka Roos,; editing by
Niklas Pollard)