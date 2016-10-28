(Changes to 1,266 mln from 1,266 bln in first bullet)
Oct 28 The Nordic region's biggest builder
Skanska reported third-quarter operating profit below
expectations on Friday, hit by weak profitability at its Polish
construction unit, knocking down its shares.
* Q3 operating profit 1,266 mln SEK vs year-ago 901 mln and
1,685 mln seen in Reuters poll. The year-ago operating profit
was negatively affected by writedowns for higher costs for U.S.
projects
* Q3 operating margin for its construction unit lands at 2.7
pct, up from year-ago 2.2 pct, but below analysts average
forecasts of 3.4 pct. Skanska is targeting an operating margin
of at least 3.5 pct
* "We are disappointed with the situation in Poland,"
Skanska Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom told Reuters "EU funded
civil projects have been substantially delayed. The market has
subsided."
* Shares in Skanska down 5.4 pct by 0809 GMT, biggest drag
on Stockholm large cap index
* Q3 order bookings in construction 46.4 bln SEK vs year-ago
33.9 bln and 41.4 bln seen in Reuters poll. Order backlog of 192
bln SEK is biggest ever
* Q3 revenue 36.5 bln SEK vs year-ago 37.3 bln and 38.8 bln
seen in Reuters poll
* Skanska says the overall construction market outlook
continues to be positive
* Says the civil market in Poland and Czech Republic are
further impacted by delays in the allocation of designated EU
funds
* Says during the third quarter the Polish organization has
been restructured and rightsized in order to achieve an adequate
cost structure in relation to revenue. More than 1,000 employees
have been laid-off
* Says this, together with weak performance in certain
projects, affects the Polish operating margin negatively
* Says long-term, the Polish market is viewed as robust
* Says we have a continued challenging situation in USA
Civil
* Skanska CEO tells Reuters expects no reimbursements for
design changes at USA Civil projects until late 2017
* Says in the UK, Brexit will likely impact the
non-residential building sector negatively, although the civil
sector will improve
* Says Swedish housing market has now absorbed the new
mortgage amortization requirements implemented in June, as well
as the initial uncertainty relating to Brexit
