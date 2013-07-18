Israel's Shufersal purchasing drugstore chain New-Pharm
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it agreed to buy local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores for 130 million shekels ($35.6 million) from Hamashbir 365 Holdings.
STOCKHOLM, July 18 Skanska AB : * H1 order bookings 60.3 billion SEK
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it agreed to buy local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores for 130 million shekels ($35.6 million) from Hamashbir 365 Holdings.
BEIJING, April 9 The head of China's insurance regulator is under investigation for suspected disciplinary violations, the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said on Sunday, using phrasing that usually refers to graft.